Dr. Patricia Richey, a professor at Jacksonville College, was recognized for her work by the Texas State Historical Association.
The Leadership in Education Award is an annual award that recognizes two outstanding history educators, one each at the K-12 and college levels. Recipients receive a certificate, along with a $5,000 check, following the annual association meeting in February.
Richey considers the Mary Jon and J.P. Bryan Leadership in Education Award a special achievement.
“I am very honored to be named the recipient of this award. My dissertation topic was on leadership, so the Bryan Leadership Award is special to me,” she stated.
Richey, who began teaching at Jacksonville College in 2007, teaches Texas History and World Civilization each semester and will occasionally teach a section of Early or Recent American History. Besides her history classes, Richey teaches World Regional Geography, World Cultures, Introduction to Humanities, American National Government, and State and Local Government.
She currently in several capacities at the college, including as chair of the social sciences department, which includes History, Government, Geography, Humanities and Criminal Justice; chair of the Judicial Committee; and treasurer for the Jacksonville College Faculty Association.
She and Brett Eckles are sponsors of the Barnwell Anderson Chapter of the Webb Historical Society. Additionally, Richey is a member of the Institutional Effectiveness Committee, the Professional Growth and Development Committee, and the Manley Lecture Committee.
Along with her responsibilities at Jacksonville College, Richey is also an adjunct professor at Baptist Missionary Theological Seminary and LeTourneau University.
“I love teaching history and government because I believe that our state and our country have such a rich legacy. I especially enjoy teaching in a Christian environment where I can share the biblical worldview of that legacy. I have great co-workers and administrators at Jacksonville College,” she stated.
“Teaching history and government is a challenge because so many students view these subject as mundane. It is very fulfilling to have students enjoy learning about history and government in an active and exciting manner.”
