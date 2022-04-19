Easter celebrations in and around Jacksonville included traditional egg hunts, bounce houses, games and pictures with the Easter Bunny.
Buddy’s Home Furnishings held their first community Easter event which featured a traditional egg hunt, a bounce house and pictures with white rabbits, along with other activities. It was estimated about 100 children attended the come-and-go event. General Manager Presley Camacho said she hopes to make the event an annual celebration, and she’d like to involve the business in more community activities.
The Rusk Public Library hosted an Easter party that featured pictures with the Easter bunny and outdoor activities sponsored by local businesses, including Texas National Bank, McDonald's, Mims IT, Eagle’s Den, Cherokee Parcel Post and La Charra.
Some of the activities included a race while carrying an egg on a spoon, face painting, giant checkers and building with blocks.
The First Baptist Church of Rusk conducted an egg hunt on the courthouse lawn. The event was divided by several age groups and organizers estimated a total of 50 children participated.
The event hosted by Peoples Church in Jacksonville was perhaps the best-attended. The celebration featured a traditional egg hunt, with a twist. A helicopter dropped 12,000 eggs onto a field prepared for the event. Approximately 300 children, along with their parents, grandparents and others, awaited the arrival of the unique delivery. When the signal was given to gather the eggs, children swarmed the field and cleared quickly cleared it of all the eggs.
The first helicopter egg drop at the Peoples Church was in 2019. Due to the cornovirus outbreak in 2020, church members delivered eggs to families, spreading them in their front yards along with posting a sign stating, “You’ve been egged by People’s Church,” according to Pastor John Atkiinson. In 2021, the church held a drive-thru event where they handed out baskets of candy-filled eggs, activity pages and coupons for free ice cream.
The church was very excited to be able to host an in-person event again, according to Atkinson.
“Anytime we can do anything to draw the community together, it’s a good thing,” Atkinson said.
He noted this year’s event added motion-filled songs and the telling of the Easter story, as well as the Chick-fil-A mobile food truck on site.
As part of the event, the church also gave away a total of six new bicycles, one for a boy and one for a girl in each of three age categories, 0-3, 4-7 and 8-12 years of age. Of those who registered for the bike drawing, names were drawn and bikes awarded. Winners included Audree Sickler and Jamarion Ataway (0-3), Marshae Whitaker and Carter Beshears (4-7) and Yarexi Sanchez and John Avalos (8-12).
