Dreaming Big: Rusk TJC Citizens Promise program announces eighth group of scholars

Following the successful launch of the Rusk TJC Citizens Promise scholarship program in 2014, an eighth group of Rusk High School seniors is preparing to join the Tyler Junior College freshman class of 2021.
“Whatever you want to do, we want you to dream it bigger,” TJC President Juan E. Mejia told the 61-member group gathered at Rusk High School auditorium for a Sept. 22 ceremony. “Whatever it is you want to achieve, we want you to stretch that. We believe in you; therefore, if you were thinking of being a teacher, we want you to be among the best educators anywhere, like the ones who exist at this wonderful school district ... whatever profession you choose, make everyone proud and be among the best; and parents and students from Rusk, we are here with you.”
Whereas the annual event traditionally includes the entire student body, this year – due to COVID-19 health and safety guidelines requiring physical distancing, only the seniors and their parents attended this year – the program was broadcast across campus via a YouTube video-sharing platform.
Among this year's class of Promise scholars are Emma Abernathy, Preston Arnold, Dyllan Bentley, Jebidiah Besson, Captain Blankinship, Carrie Boykin, Gabriel Bradshaw, Riley Brooks, De’andre Ceasar, Rosemary Chambers, Kenneth Chhuon, Connor Day, Cody Debord, Makayla Dowling, Heather Duke, Tara Emerson, Emily Etheridge, Emille Garner, Landon Gates, Lane Gilchrest, Ethan Givens, Erika Gonzalez Alonso, Mya Gunter, Addi Holley, Camdon Hudnall, Jett Jenkins, Baileigh Jones, Makayla Jones, Ty Keith, Bryce Lenard, Camryn Lyles, Callie Lynn, Dalton Martin, Abigail McCalister, Kyleigh McClure, Delaney Monkress, Miranda Morin, Destiny Morris, Kedacia Nelson, Johanna Ontiveros, Bradley Parker, Austin Patterson, Abbie Pepin, Joseph Pharis, Sum’r Rocka, Elijah Russell, Madison Stanford, Joshua Szymborski, Dustin Taylor, Kavesdeon Tilley, Evelynn Truelock, Kris Vandever, Gabriella Vega, Grace Veitch, Kaleb Ward, Landen Weaver, Kelsey White, Makala Willems, Tanisha Williams, Ethan Womack and Macy Woodruff.
The Rusk TJC Citizens Promise is one of the earliest Promise programs in the United States and the first such initiative in Texas, and covers up to $4,000 per year for two years at TJC, according to a release from the college. In addition to graduating in the top half of their class with a minimum 2.5 GPA, qualifying students must also reside in Rusk ISD and must have attended Rusk High School for grades 11 and 12.
The program is a partnership between TJC, the TJC Foundation, Rusk ISD, Citizens 1st Bank and the Perkins Family Foundation.
“We wanted to create a scholarship that would benefit the greatest number of students and give them the greatest quality education, and we wanted students to be able to take whatever path they wanted, whether it was into a technical field or two years of preparation before going on to a four-year college and completing their degree in another discipline,” said Margaret Perkins of Citizens 1st Bank and the Perkins Family Foundation.
“We wanted it all, and our goals were pretty simple, but there was not a Promise program in Texas for us to look to and get guidelines from.”
The local program took shape after she and other Rusk Promise organizers attended a conference in Kalamazoo, Michigan, to gather information from such programs in other states, then began researching other scholarship programs in Texas.
“We really tailor-made this program to fit the quality students we knew we had, who simply deserved an opportunity to pursue their dreams in the area that they wished,” she said. “Tyler Junior College already had (an almost 90-year) reputation of excellence that was recognized state and nationwide; and we knew in recent years how they had built on that long reputation and continued improving the campus physically and through their online presence. They had kept up and kept adapting to students in every area of life. That had great appeal.”
Perkins encouraged the students to seize the opportunities the Rusk Promise affords for them and their community.
“We know that a more highly skilled workforce will benefit each of your lives, your family, our community and the state of Texas,” she said. “And by being the eighth Promise program class, you have amazing benefit.
“You don’t just have a relative or friend who has done well scholastically, as a community leader, as a campus-involved leader – you have previous classes full of people that the TJC faculty, administration and campus know about and admire. A wonderful reputation has already been paved for you.”
For more information on the Rusk TJC Citizens Promise, go to TJC.edu/RuskPromise.
