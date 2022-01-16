Rusk Independent School District trustees approved drill team be added as an extracurricular activity at Rusk High School during the Jan. 10 meeting.
“What I would like to do is get this on board and actually go out with an inventory and see who would be interested in doing it,” Superintendent Grey Burton said. “I wanted to, at least, have this as a possibility.
“I think that we need it and I think that our kids definitely need something more. This is just one of hopefully several things we can offer.”
Trustees were supportive of the suggestion.
“I think it’s a great idea,” board member Montie Sunday said.
Richard Rudel, representative of Alexander, Lankford & Hiers, Inc., presented findings of the 2020-2021 financial audit to the board. The report was positive and an unmodified opinion resulted, the highest or best opinion that can be awarded.
The board approved the report.
The consent agenda was approved and consisted of minutes of the previous meeting, financial updates, and quarterly investment report.
Any time a school makes changes to a school’s Continuity of Service Plan, the state required the plan be presented to stakeholders for input.
“We conducted an online survey. Staff received that through an email and parents received that through Remind,” Cadi Collins said. “Once we received the feedback, over 90% of our stakeholders were in agreement with the plan that went into place in July.”
The minor changes to the plan were for clarification of statements regarding masks, lab-confirmed positive and notifications.
They also included a statement indicating Rusk ISD would follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines so it would not be necessary to make changes to the plan for every new CDC directive.
District Superintendent Grey Burton noted January is School Board Recognition Month.
“We appreciate everything y’all do to help us do our job; the support, the ideas, the feedback, it’s unbelievable,” he said.
Charcuterie boards and Yeti coolers were given to board members in recognition of their volunteer labors on behalf of the district.
