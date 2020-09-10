The election is less than two months away and Impact Jacksonville is hosting a Drive Thru Voter Registration Drive where you can update your registration or register to vote for the first time.
The first round of events is from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12 and Sunday, Sept 13. At Jacksonville Public Library at 502 S. Jackson St.
The second weekend’s event runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 19 and Sunday, Sept. 20. At the Norman Library at Jacksonville College at 416 Travis St. Jacksonville.
Your application must be received in the Voter Registrar’s office or postmarked at least 30 days before an election for you to be eligible to vote in that election.
