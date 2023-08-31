The Texas Department of Public Safety Driver License Division will update the driver license system over the upcoming Labor Day weekend.
To accommodate the system updates, all driver license offices across the state, along with the Customer Service Center (call center) will be closed Friday, Sept. 1. No driver license services will be available at any of the offices during this closure.
Offices will reopen and resume normal operations Tuesday, Sept. 5, after the Labor Day holiday.
Customers will also not be able to conduct transactions online through the Texas by Texas or Texas.gov applications during the system update. This includes renewing or replacing a driver license or identification card, obtaining a driver record and verifying eligibility.
The update does not impact law enforcement personnel using the Texas Law Enforcement Telecommunication System.
