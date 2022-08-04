While parents purchase new clothes and school supplies, teachers are preparing lesson plans and classrooms for the new school year. While not everyone may have school-age children, all drivers should be aware of additional traffic, especially near school campuses, as districts begin the 2022-2023 session.
In Cherokee County, the beginning of school varies by district. Start days are as follows:
• Monday, Aug. 8 – New Summerfield ISD
• Wednesday, Aug. 10 – Troup ISD
• Thursday, Aug. 11 – Alto ISD, Wells ISD
• Tuesday, Aug. 16 – Jacksonville ISD
• Wednesday, Aug. 17 – Brook Hill, Bullard ISD, Rusk ISD
The moments when students are entering or exiting a school bus can be one of the most dangerous times during a child's trip to and from school, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety which reminds drivers to reduce speed and be aware that children may unexpectedly step into a roadway without checking for oncoming traffic.
DPS offers the following tips to help keep students safe as they travel to and from school:
• Give students extra room and don’t assume they are paying attention to traffic. Students are frequently distracted by mobile devices or listening on electronic devices and may not be paying attention to their surroundings.
• Don’t block a crosswalk when stopped at a red light or stop sign.
• Follow the directions of school crossing guards.
• Watch for children on bicycles traveling to and from schools.
• Reduce speed when you spot a school bus and know children may unexpectedly step into the road without checking for oncoming traffic.
• Be careful around railroad crossings. School buses are legally required to stop at them.
• Know laws regarding school buses. According to Texas law, if a bus has alternating flashing red signals visible from the front or rear, drivers MUST stop before reaching the bus. Drivers can only proceed if the flashing lights are no longer activated, the driver signals you to proceed or the bus has resumed driving. Approaching drivers do NOT have to stop for a school bus that is operating a visual signal if the road is separated by a physical barrier or an intervening space. If a highway is only divided by a left-turn lane, it is not considered divided and drivers must stop for school buses.
• Drivers who illegally pass a school bus face fines up to $1,250 for the first offense. For people convicted of the offense more than once, the law allows for the person’s driver license to be suspended for up to six months. A ticket for this offense cannot be dismissed through defensive driving. Criminal charges are possible if a driver causes someone serious bodily injury.
• Always obey speed limits and traffic laws in school zones.
• Remember, texting while driving is illegal in Texas.
The Texas Department of Transportation adds the following information for drivers while in school zones.
• Be aware that traffic patterns around schools may have changed since the last school year.
• Stay alert and put your phone away. Using a handheld electronic device while driving in an active school zone is against the law.
• Always obey school zone speed limit signs. Remember, traffic fines increase in school zones.
• Drop off and pick up your children in your school’s designated areas, not the middle of the street.
• Keep an eye on children gathered at bus stops.
• Watch for children who might dart across the street or between vehicles.
TxDOT also provides guidance for students walking or riding bikes to school.
• Always use sidewalks. If there’s not a sidewalk, walk on the left side of the street facing traffic.
• Cross the street at intersections or marked crosswalks. Look left, right and left again before
proceeding.
• Always obey crossing guards.
• Make eye contact with drivers before crossing the street. Never assume a driver sees you.
• Look for traffic when stepping off a bus or from behind parked vehicles.
• Always wear a helmet when riding a bicycle.
• Don’t be distracted by electronic devices that take your eyes and ears off the road.
• Follow all traffic rules, signs and signals.
