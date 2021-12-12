The Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce welcomed new member, Dyer’s Premier Portable Buildings and Trailers, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday, Dec. 7.
Dyer’s opened in October 2019 and offers carports, metal buildings and animal enclosures, along with portable buildings and trailers.
The business is located at 1033 N. Jackson Street and can be reached by calling 903-721-9828 or via email sent to dyerpremierbuildings@yahoo.com.
For more information, visit their Facebook page or their website, Premierbuildings.us.
