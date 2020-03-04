UPDATE: According to www.poweroutage.us, a total of 183 ONCOR customers in Cherokee County remained without power at 10 a.m. Thursday, with a 1 p.m. estimated time of restoration today.
Meanwhile 605 Cherokee County ECA customers are without power; officials are assessing the situation, the site stated.
- - - -
CHEROKEE COUNTY – Heavy rain in the area Wednesday morning caused some problems with flooding and downed power lines throughout Cherokee Counties.
The National Weather Service in Shreveport issued a flash flood warning in Cherokee County at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, with a severe thunderstorm warning issued shortly afterward. Up to five inches of rain was predicted in the area, along with some hail.
Multiple Jacksonville residents reported nearly quarter-sized hail in parts of the city about 7 a.m.
At Lake Striker, reports of a possible tornado were released. According to officials at the lake, a covered fishing pier at Lake Striker Resort was completely demolished, with additional damage to a power pole and trees. The National Weather Service will have to investigate the location to determine whether a tornado caused the damage.
As of 11:36 a.m., a total of 472 ONCOR customers were without electricity in Cherokee County, with estimated restoration time is unknown, according an ONCOR online outage map.
Flooded roads have been reported at County Road 1403, CR 1411, CR 1405 and CR 3302, according to Anita Woody, secretary to the Cherokee County sheriff, “but no major roads or highways are closed.”
Meanwhile, Jacksonville police officials said roads that had some flooding earlier in the day were passable by mid-morning.
“We aren't getting anymore calls, but earlier, they were coming from throughout the city,” said Jacksonville Police Department dispatcher Lindsey Glover. “People were letting us know about roads being covered with water and officers were sent all over the city checking them out, but there are no barricades set up at this time.”
Residents are advised to stay clear of known areas of flooding during periods of heavy rainfall to avoid problems.
Jacksonville Police Chief Joe Williams reminded people to notify the police department about downed power lines, and to stay away from them.
Minor flooding near County Roads Rescue, located at 601 Woodlawn in Jacksonville, forced temporary closure of the rescue, Williams added.
Animals were transported to the Jacksonville Animal Shelter on Tena Street; at this time rescue officials are seeking emergency fosterers for displaced animals.
