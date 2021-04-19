Early voting began today for several municipalities and school boards throughout Cherokee County and will continue through Tuesday, April 27. The specific times for early voting vary by municipality or school district.
Ballots for the General Election may be cast from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Election Day, Saturday, May 1.
Jacksonville
Incumbent Randy Gorham is being challenged by Sonya Baker for the position of Jacksonville mayor.
Jacksonville ISD Place 5 is also a contested race. Loretta Doty seeks to unseat incumbent Blake Stephens for a place on the school board.
A joint election for city council and school board is being held at Jacksonville City Hall, 315 S. Ragsdale Street in the council chambers. Early voting will be conducted between the hours of 8 a.m and 5 p.m. weekdays through April 27. The extended hours of 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. will be available Wednesday and Thursday, April 21 and 22.
Rusk
Two individuals are running for the open seat in District 1 on the Rusk city council. Ben Mims and Kendall Pharis are vying to replace Ben Middlebrooks who vacated the seat to serve as mayor.
For Rusk residents living in District 1, early voting will be conducted at Rusk City Hall, 205 S. Main, from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. through Friday, April 23. Extended voting hours, 7 a.m. until 7 p.m., will be available Monday and Tuesday, April 26 and 27, also at Rusk City Hall.
The polling site for Election Day, May 1, will be the Rusk Independent School District Administration Office, 203 E. 7th Street.
Bullard
Stephanie Luper faces challenger Brent Bishop for Bullard ISD Place 4 trustee.
Early voting is being conducted from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. through Friday, April 23 at Bullard Southern Baptist Church, 716 N. Houston Street. Polls will be open for the extended hours of 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, April 26 and 27. Election Day polling will also be conducted at Bullard Southern Baptist Church.
New Summerfield
New Summerield ISD had four individuals file for the two open at-large positions on the board. Those on the ballot are Scott Bragg, Jennifer Cole, incumbent Loleta Davis and Brian Reuter.
Voters may cast their ballot from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays through Tuesday, April 27, at the New Summerfield ISD Central Office, 13307 Hwy 110 S. Polls will open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on May 1 at the New Summerfield ISD Media Center, also located at 13307 Hwy 110 S.
Troup
Incumbent Fielding Winchester and Homer Dickey will contend for the position of Place 5 trustee on the Troup ISD school board.
Early voting will be conducted from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday, April 23. Polling will be conducted during the extended hours of 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Tuesday, April 26-27.
Early voting locations include:
• The HUB – Smith County Elections Office, 304 E. Furguson Street, Tyler;
• Cameron-J Jarvis Library, 102 S. Georgia Street, Troup;
• Chapel Hill ISD Administration Building, 11134 CR 2249, Tyler;
• Bullard Southern Baptist Church, 716 N. Houston Street, Bullard; and
• Lillie Russell Lindale Library, 200 E. Hubbard Street, Lindale.
Election Day polling places, open from 7 a.m to 7 p.m., include:
• The HUB – Smith County Elections Office, 304 E. Furguson Street, Tyler;
• Dayspring United Methodist Church, 301 W. Cumberland, Tyler;
• Soma Church, 3700 Old Bullard Road, Tyler;
• Bell Elementary School, 1409 Hankerson Street, Tyler;
• Clarkston Elementary School, 2915 Williamsburg Drive, Tyler;
• TJ Austin Elementary School, 1105 W. Franklin, Tyler
• Jones/Boshears Elementary, 3450 Chandler Hwy, Tyler;
• St. Louis Baptist Church, 4000 Frankston Hwy, Tyler
• Glass Recreation Center, 501 W. 32nd Street, Tyler;
• St. Violet Baptist, 14129 F.M. 2767, Tyler;
• Bullard Southern Baptist Church, 716 N. Houston Street, Bullard;
• Lillie Russell Lindale Library, 200 E. Hubbard Street, Lindale;
• Cameron-J Jarvis Library, 102 S. Georgia Street, Troup; and
• Hideaway Member Services Building, 101 Hideaway Lake Central, Hideaway.
