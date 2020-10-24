Cherokee County residents continue to cast election ballots early, although the numbers have slowed during the second week of voting.
The Secretary of State’s Office reports 5,127 ballots cast during the period of Oct. 13-16. From Monday-Thursday, Oct. 19-22, an additional 3,815 votes were received.
Of the 29,166 registered voters in the county, a total of 8,942 had cast ballots, either in person or by mail through the end of business Thursday, Oct. 22. That total accounts for 30.66% of all registered voters in the county.
With a week remaining in the current early voting period, Cherokee County has surpassed the percentage of early voters in the 2012 presidential election, 30.39%, and is on track to meet or exceed the early voting percentage, 35.31%, of the 2016 presidential election between Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton.
Currently, President Donald Trump is running for re-election against former Vice President Joe Biden.
The last day for early voting is Friday, Oct. 30. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 3.
Polls are open today, Oct. 24, from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. and from 1-5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 25.
Polling stations will open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday, Oct. 26, and Wednesday-Friday, Oct 28-30.
Tuesday, Oct. 27, polls will have extended hours from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
During early voting, registered Cherokee County voters may cast a ballot at any one of the three polling stations; Cherokee County Election Department, 138 W. 5th Street in Rusk, The River Church, 595 Marcus Street in Alto or Norman Activity Center, 526 E. Commerce Street in Jacksonville.
Polls open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3. Voters will be required to cast ballots at the polling station assigned on their voter’s registration card.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.