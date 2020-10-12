Early voting will open on Tuesday throughout Texas.
Cherokee County voters will have three locations to choose from this time around.
In Jacksonville, the Norman Activity Center, corner Austin and Commerce St.(across the street from the front of the Tomato Bowl) will server as an early voting location.
In Rusk early ballot casting can be done at the Cherokee County Elections Department, 138 West 5th St.
And in Alto, the River Church 526 Marcus St., is the place to early vote.
Cherokee County Elections Department - 138 West 5th Street in Rusk
- October 13 (7 a.m. - 7 p.m.)
- October 14 - 16 (8 a.m. - 5 p.m.)
- October 19 - 23 (8 a.m. - 5 p.m.)
- October 24 (9 a.m. - 3 p.m.)
- October 25 (1 p.m. - 5 p.m.)
- October 26 (8 a.m. - 5 p.m.)
- October 27 (7 a.m. - 7 p.m.)
- October 28 - 30 (8 a.m. - 5 p.m.)
The River Church - 595 Marcus Street in Alto
- October 13 (7 a.m. - 7 p.m.)
- October 14 - 16 (8 a.m. - 5 p.m.)
- October 19 - 23 (8 a.m. - 5 p.m.)
- October 24 (9 a.m. - 3 p.m.)
- October 25 (1 p.m. - 5 p.m.)
- October 26 (8 a.m. - 5 p.m.)
- October 27 (7 a.m. - 7 p.m.)
- October 28 - 30 (8 a.m. - 5 p.m.)
Norman Activity Center - 526 East Commerce Street in Jacksonville
- October 13 (7 a.m. - 7 p.m.)
- October 14 - 16 (8 a.m. - 5 p.m.)
- October 19 - 23 (8 a.m. - 5 p.m.)
- October 24 (9 a.m. - 3 p.m.)
- October 25 (1 p.m. - 5 p.m.)
- October 26 (8 a.m. - 5 p.m.)
- October 27 (7 a.m. - 7 p.m.)
- October 28 - 30 (8 a.m. - 5 p.m.)
