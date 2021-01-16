East Side Baptist Church, 1100 E. Loop 456, welcomes new pastor John B. Bryant and his wife Debbie. The Bryant’s first Sunday at East Side will be Jan. 18.
The Bryants have moved to Jacksonville from Texarkana, Texas. The couple were married in May 1976 and have two adult children. Son Jonathan and his wife Shannon reside in Texarkana. Daughter Jodi lives in Henderson with her husband Jonathan “Dub” West.
The Bryants’ seven grandchildren, ranging in age from nearly 3-years-old to 13-years-old, are Tristan, Jaxon, Felicity, Chloe, Adelyn, Tyler and Brooklyn.
Born on July 2, 1953 in Grand Prairie, John Bryant was born again and baptized at the age of 12 at Landmark Missionary Baptist Church in Quanah, Texas, during a revival service preached by Bro. J.C. Askew. Bryant’s father, John James Bryant served as pastor at that time.
After completing one year at North Central Texas College, Bryant surrendered to the ministry at the age of 20 and moved to Henderson where he began seminary studies at Texas Baptist Institute in January 1974. He earned a Bachelor of Theology in 1977 and was ordained in October of that year by Calvary Baptist Church. Bryant later returned to TBI, earning a Master of Theology in 2015.
Bryant has served in five separate churches in his 47 years of ministry. He currently serves as an TBI as an instructor for on campus and online classes. He is also an instructor for English speaking students at Central Baptist University of Acuna, Mexico.
When not serving in the ministry, Bryant enjoys traveling with his wife and friends, camping, fishing, golfing, woodworking and spending time with his children and grandchildren.
East Side Baptist invites area residents to attend services Sunday, Jan. 18, and meet their new pastor.
Sunday school begins at 10 a.m. with coffee and donuts provided. Worship service starts at 11 a.m.
During this ongoing pandemic, the church requests attendees allow for space between family groups, suggests no hugs or handshakes, and provides hand sanitizer in several areas.
