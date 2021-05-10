Jacksonville ISD’s East Side Elementary will host their annual Silent Auction Art Show 4-5:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 18.
All East Side pre-kindergarten through fourth grade students are participating. Each child will have an individual piece of art for sale for $3. These can be purchased and taken home.
Each class has created an artwork that will be up for auction. The winner will be contacted Wednesday, May 19 and has until Friday, May 21, to pay for and pick up the art piece. Payment should be made by cash or by check made to East Side PTO.
The show is scheduled as an outside showing on the East Side Elementary campus. As an outdoor event, masks will not be required. However, should weather dictate the show be moved into the gym, masks will be required.
Parents desiring to purchase their child’s artwork but who are unable to attend the show, may send $3 along with the appropriate form to the child’s teacher by May 14.
Proceeds from this year’s art show will benefit the Holly Fults “I Can Do Hard Things!” Future Educator Scholarship. Fults was a longtime teacher at East Side who passed away this past January.
For more details, contact Mallory Pouliasis by phone, (903) 586-5146, ext. 1216; or by email at malllory.pouliasis@jisd.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.