East Texas AMC theaters reveal reopening dates

AMC has been hosting movies for 100, according to a company news release and East Texans will soon be able to stroll into a nearby AMC theater and catch a flick once again.
After being shuttered nationwide for several months due to coronavirus (COVID-19), AMC will soon be reopening its complexes across the nation.
The company will open theaters in waves, with the first group of movie houses set to open on Aug. 20.
AMC theaters in Tyler and Longvew will welcome guests back beginning on Aug. 27, while movie goers in Lufkin and Nacogdoches will have to wait until Sept. 3 for their AMC units to reopen.
Masks will be a requirement at all AMC theaters.
Your mask must cover your nose and mouth and fit snugly around your face and chin. AMC says neck gaiters, open-chin bandanas and masks with vents or exhalation valves are not acceptable at this time, based on World Health Organization guidelines. If needed, masks will available to purchase for $1.
In the auditorium, masks will still be required but may be removed while enjoying food and drinks.
All AMC, AMC DINE-IN™ and AMC CLASSIC® auditoriums will be filled to 30% capacity or less, based on municipality guidelines. In auditoriums with traditional seating, every other row will be blocked off for safety. In auditoriums with wide AMC Signature Recliners, there is already enough space between rows to allow for social distancing. In all auditoriums, please leave an empty seat between yourself and other guests.
Once you’re in the auditorium, if you are uncomfortable in your reserved seat, feel free to move to another socially distant seat after the movie starts, or see an associate for assistance or a refund.
