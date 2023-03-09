The East Texas Book Fest returns Saturday, April 1. From 10 a.m. until 4 p.m., some thirty regional and nationally-known authors for children and adults will be at the Tyler Junior College Rogers Center Apache Rooms, 1400 East Lake Street, to talk with fans, autograph their books, and pose for selfies.
The event will also feature several vendors offering book-related items, raffle prizes, a variety of food trucks, photo booths and a breakout session for veteran and aspiring authors. Free parking is available in Lots E4 and S4, at corner of East Lake and South Baxter, adjacent to the Rogers Student Center.
This year’s theme “A Celebration of Library Love” kicks off with a virtual visit from Dan Gutman, author of number of series, such as My Weird School, Flashback Four, and The Genius Files.
The authors who are scheduled to attend represent a variety of genres.
Julie Kitto’s Putting Lipstick on a Pig is a favorite with younger children while homeschoolers will recognize Nancy Larson’s math and science series.
Jolene Reed is an East Texas high school student who is already an established author. Sharon Thayer is another award-winning author of children’s books. Jasmine Paul’s works include books for both children and adults.
Western writer Reavis Wortham is a favorite with readers of the western genre. Another Texas western writer expected at the 2023 East Texas Book Fest is Bert Lindsey.
April Coker, author of The Keeper, is a Christian author who enjoys sharing her stories with the people around her. Chrystal Gilkey, another Christian writer, says she hopes to inspire other writers. The works of Evangaline Pierce include Christian fantasy and science fiction.
Kelly Hollingshead, author of The Riley Series, is an avid reader himself and has always found exploring the worlds sitting between the pages just as exciting as creating them.
Other authors include those of thrillers, such as Bob Doerr; Cris Burl, writer of horror and psychological thrillers; Regina Brazzel, known for her Storyville; Rox Burkey, techno-thrillers and Dorothy, author of horror and fantasy since the age of 13.
Young adult author DC Gomez writes what she calls urban fantasy. Rayleigh Setser, with her husband Joshua, writes popular adult fantasy.
Author Susan Miller’s novels focus on family and Linda Pirtle is known for her cozy mysteries.
Award-winning romance writer Emma Hill lives in Bullard Texas. Carol Braswell is another area romance writer featured at the 2023 ET Book Fest. Multi-awarding winning romance author Dana Wayne is a sixth-generation Texan and still resides in East Texas. Her books tend to combine romance with suspense.
Wendy Lanier specializes in nonfiction for youth. Lisa Holcomb’s works include poetry, nonfiction, and science fiction for both children and adults. Look for Christy Bailes books, both of poetry and non-fiction.
Author A. E. Bills is an historian and writer known for his books on the 1910 Slocum Massacre and other Texas historical events. Jaycie Smith writes about Texas history and oddities as well.
Journalist Jeff Hampton is the author of Aransas Morning, Grandpa Jack, Jonah Prophet, When the Light Returned to Main Street, and The Snowman Uprising on Hickory Lane. He has based his life and career in Texas writing for newspapers, magazines, businesses, and institutions.
Amy Johnson’s self-help books are based on her experience as a licensed psychologist.
ET Book Fest is sponsored by Smith County Area Libraries Together, a cooperative group of libraries in the county, including Bullard Community Library and the Cameron-J. Jarvic Troup Municipal Library. The East Texas Book Fest is funded in part by East Texas Communities Foundation and Humanities Texas, the state affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities.
For more information on becoming a vendor at the 2023 East Texas Book Fest, visit eventbrite.com/e/east-texas-book-fest-2023-vendor-registration-tickets-529773124677 or contact Amy Skipper at 903-593-7323 or askipper@tylertexas.com.
For more information about SALT, visit the Smith County Area Libraries Together Facebook page or contact the organization by sending email to smithcountyarealibraries@gmail.com.
