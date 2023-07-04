We recently attended a community gathering in honor of a dear friend who is relocating. While planning what dish to bring, we anticipated the variety of foods that would be available at an event like this during prime East Texas Garden season.
Kathy tells a story about when she was working at a small hospital in Center. Several of her staff and their colleagues would take vacation time in order to pick peas, can tomatoes and put-up various produce from the garden. Corn, squash, tomatoes, peas, beans, okra, onions, cucumbers, peaches; Do we really get to live in such a garden paradise?
Our home garden is in full swing and I find myself in the same place; weeding, watering, harvesting and processing. My kitchen counter is filling up with tomatoes. The fridge is full of veggies to cook for supper. And the freezer is reaching capacity. We have been giving cucumbers to everyone who will take them. We have both pledged to eat at least one cucumber a day! Sliced cucumbers in red wine vinegar make a wonderful side salad. Adding a little fresh onion works well in this simple and easy to make side. I had yellow squash grilled in butter and seasoned with cracked black pepper for breakfast the other day. Tomato sandwiches are back on the lunch menu!
Does anyone remember as a kid eating mayonnaise sandwiches? Adding a slab of homegrown tomato to a mayo sandwich is pretty close to experiencing heaven on earth. I can imagine Saint Peter at the pearly gates taking a lunch break and reaching into his brown paper bag for his homegrown tomato sandwich with real mayonnaise and coarse black pepper. It just doesn’t get any better.
This month’s recipe, Summer Corn and Blueberry Salad takes advantage of the cornucopia of fresh seasonal foods we get to enjoy here in East Texas. Fresh corn, blueberries, cucumber, onion, cilantro and jalapeno peppers contribute to the flavors and textures in this recipe reducing the need to season heavily. The citrus vinaigrette of lime juice, olive oil, honey, cumin and a little salt creates a perfect dressing for this summer fresh salad.
Speaking of seasonings, in one teaspoon of salt, there are 2,325 mg of sodium. To put that into perspective, the standard recommendation for managing blood pressure is 2000 mg per day. Many recipes arbitrarily call for adding vegetables or pasta to salted water. By adding a tablespoon of salt to the water, you could be adding as much as 6,900 mg of sodium to your recipe. For this reason, my recipe specifies boiling the corn in unsalted water. When the fresh corn plays out, you can substitute frozen which is more convenient but as always, convenience in foods means a sacrifice of flavor.
We were not disappointed by the banquet of flavors at our friend’s going away party. While saying goodbye is always a sad affair, good food and friends can make it a little better. Saint Peter, until we see you at the gate, we’ll continue eating our homegrown tomato sandwiches here in East Texas.
Tim Scallon is a registered dietitian nutritionist with years of experience practicing nutrition therapy in local hospitals and clinics, teaching nutrition and developing healthy recipes. He is a Nacogdoches resident and he helped create the popular TV show Memorial Cooking Innovations celebrating the world of food and health. Memorial Cooking Innovations has featured in 62 cities and is locally available on Sudden Link cable channel 2 in Nacogdoches.
Summer Corn and Blueberry Salad
Makes ~6 cups
Serving Size: 1 cup
Serves: 6
Ingredients
6 ears of fresh sweet corn, husked (or 4 cups frozen corn, unthawed)
1 cup fresh blueberries
1 small cucumber, sliced or chopped
¼ cup finely chopped red onion
¼ cup chopped fresh cilantro
1 jalapeno pepper, seeded and finely chopped
2 tablespoons fresh lime juice
2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
1 tablespoon honey
½ teaspoon ground cumin
½ teaspoon salt
Directions
In a large pot bring unsalted water to a boil. Add the corn and cook, covered for 5 minutes, or until tender. Allow to cool. Cut the corn from the cob. (If using frozen corn, bring ½ cup water to a boil. Add the corn, cover, reduce heat to medium cook for 5-6 minutes, stirring occasionally. Allow to cool before combining with the other ingredients.)
For the dressing, in a small mixing bowl, combine the lime juice, oil, honey, cumin and salt. Whisk until well blended.
In a large serving bowl, combine the corn, blueberries, cucumber, red onion, cilantro and jalapeno. Stir in the dressing to coat all ingredients. Cover and refrigerate overnight.
Notes: The frozen corn works in this recipe but using fresh corn during peak season adds a wonderful fresh flavor.
Exchanges per serving: 1½ Starches, 1 Fat
Nutrients per serving:
Calories: 170
Calories from fat: 51
Total Fat: 6 g
Saturated Fat: 1 g
Cholesterol: 0 mg
Sodium: 196 mg
Carbohydrate: 31 g
Dietary Fiber: 4 g
Protein: 3 g
