Three recent high school graduates from the area have won multiple East Texas Community Foundation (ETCF) scholarships.
Sarah Wofford of Rusk High School was named as one of the the Citizens First Bank/Perkins Family Scholarship winners. She also won the Betty and Roy Erickson Scholarship, which is presented to a graduate that maintains a 4.0 grade point average and has an outstanding score on the ACT or SAT.
Brook Hill graduate Cole Fitzgerald also was a Betty and Roy Erickson Scholarship winner. He also garnered the Francis Cowan Gipson Fine Arts Scholarship.
Alexis Peeks of Bullard High School was recognized as the Partner in Action Scholarship winner. She also was named as the Edna Faulk Haberle Visual Arts Scholarship winner.
Other local and area ETCF scholarship recipients include Lizbeth Saldana Gamez (Jacksonville High School), who won the Gladys and Thomas “T.B.” Stewart Scholarships and Foster Hall (Alto High School). Hall was awarded a Citizens 1st Bank/Perkins Family Scholarship.
Recent Bullard graduates Charles Meador (Retail Merchants Association of Tyler),Braydon Herrington (Richard B. and Mary Lou Hamm Scholarship) and Kennedy Bowman (Richard B. and Mary Lou Hamm Scholarship) and Bailey Bower (Helen Elbert Scholarship) were also rewarded for their academic efforts throughout high school.
The Brook Hill Founders Scholarship was awarded to Hannah Weber.
ETCF awarded $294,000 in scholarships to high school and college students from East Texas for the 2020-21 school year. Scholarship amounts range from $500-$5,000 per student originating from 70 different scholarship funds at ETCF.
