Dr. Karl Kauffman, an East Texas doctor, was arrested March 21 on allegations of child sex abuse.
Though he couldn’t state with absolute certainty, Cherokee County Sheriff Brent Dickson said he believed it was an anonymous tip that led to the investigation of Kauffman, who is related to the alleged victim in this case, which is not associated with his work, according to Dickson.
A search warrant for Kauffman’s home, issued by Second District Court Judge Chris Day, led to two warrants being issued for his arrest, according to Dickson. The arrest warrants were issued by Michael Davis, 369th District Judge, who later set bond at $1,000,000 per each of the two charges of continuous sexual abuse of a child.
Dickson could not state if pornography of any kind was in Kauffman’s possession or on any of his electronic devices but said that portion of the investigation was ongoing.
Continuous sex abuse of a child is a first degree felony, punishable by imprisonment in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice for life, or for any term of not more than 99 years or less than 25 years.
No legal counsel was on record for Kauffman who remains in the Cherokee County jail.
