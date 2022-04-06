East Texas Giving Day, an 18-hour online event providing critical funding for area non-profits, takes place Tuesday, April 26. Both local and area non-profit organizations are counting on public support during this fundraiser.
The initiative, organized by East Texas Communities Foundation, provides its 32-county service area with an easy giving platform for supporting local non-profits. Cherokee County, along with neighboring counties Smith, Rusk, Nacogdoches, Angelina, Anderson and Houston are all included in the ETCF service area.
HOPE Jacksonville, now in its 30th year of service in Cherokee County, seeks to reduce poverty, provide medical services and emergency crisis relief, and increase employment as well as financial literacy.
Initial services at HOPE focused on the Manna Food Pantry. providing food and meals for clients, case management, information, and referrals to other human resource agencies. As funds have become available, HOPE has expanded its programs to address the growing poverty rate in Cherokee County among children, the disabled, and aging members of the community by providing educational resources, as well as prescription and emergency assistance to residents.
HOPE received $14,333 in donations through the 2021 East Texas Giving Day program and direct donations.
HOPE board members have taken pictures of people who support the organization in various forms, in an effort to raise awareness of East Texas Giving Day and garner donations, either through the platform or directly.
For more information visit hopecenter.info or the Facebook page Hope Jacksonville.
The Volunteer Council for the Rusk State Hospital is also participating in the East Texas Giving Day fundraising event. This group works in partnership with the Rusk State Hospital as the resource for donation of goods, services, merchandise and money for the use and benefit of Rusk State Hospital and the patients.
Last year, the Volunteer Council received $1,511 through the platform, with an additional $25 donation afterwards.
For more information, visit rshvolunteers.org or send an email to jarrod.garbutt@hhs.texas.gov.
Cherokee County Texas Spay Neuter has joined East Texas Giving Day. Their goals are to end the overpopulation of dogs and cats within the county, educate and promote the importance of spaying/neutering companion animals and increasing access to low cost spay/neuter services via a voucher program.
For more information, visit cctsn.org or send an email to cctsn19@gmail.com.
Other participating organizations which have a greater reach, but include service in Cherokee County, include The Texas Ramp Project and the East Texas Food Bank.
For those who wish to assist but are uncertain which non-profit should receive their donations, there is a Community Cares Fund listed. This fund divides all donations equally among participating non-profits.
While East Texas Giving Day is Tuesday, April 26, the site is currently open for early giving.
To search for participating non-profits or to make a donation, visit easttexasgivingday.org.
The minimum donation that can be made at through this site is $10. Updates about the event will be posted on the East Texas Communities Foundation website, etcf.org, and its Facebook page.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.