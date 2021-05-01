East Texas Giving Day, an 18-hour event that provides critical funding for area non-profits, raised $2,790,533 for the 256 participating organizations April 27. Pledges for a combined 17,558 hours of volunteer service was also received.
Among the participating non-profits were three located in Cherokee County, HOPE Jacksonville, Elijah’s Retreat and the Volunteer Council for the Rusk State Hospital, Inc.
Although the preliminary numbers still required verification, of the three entities in Cherokee County, Elijah’s Retreat fared the best, ending the day with $24,356 in donations. Additional contributions were made the following day bringing the total to $26,473. While the donations fell short of the $30,000 target set by the non-profit, Elijah’s Retreat Director Cheryl Torres believes as donations continue to be received, they will reach the goal.
The monies received will go towards playground improvements on the 50-acre campus that serves as a retreat to children on the autism spectrum and their families. The organization intends to
“We have one main playground that is fenced in and has a barrel train and some wood swing sets,” Torres said.
The wood swings will be replaced by a metal, commercial-grade structure, according to Torres.
A second play area, located near cabins two and three, also contains a wooden swing set, which will also be replaced. The play area will be fenced in and upgraded with the addition of musical elements, climbing equipment and adult swing sets.
The adult swings will provide a sensory experience for adult children in their 20s and 30s.
“They still love that sensory ability to be able to swing and spin and do all those things,” Torres said. “It’s just there’s not a lot of places out there in the world that have that for their size.”
Due to the generous donations received, Elijah’s Retreat will soon be able to provide this sensory experience for their older guests.
The organization will also be able to purchase a mower to put a second barrel train into service.
The Ehrlinger family, of Houston, have spent time at Elijah’s Retreat and they sell commercial-grade playground equipment. The family will supply Elijah’s Retreat with the playground equipment they need at wholesale pricing, according to Torres.
Elijah’s Retreat was also awarded an additional $100 from East Texas Communities Foundation, the organizers of the event, for being the county’s top earner during the event.
“Thank you for all of the support in helping create this wonderful place for these families facing autism,” Torres said.
She also expressed her gratitude for those who gave, not only to Elijah’s Retreat, but to each of the non-profit organizations in Cherokee County.
With the funding HOPE Jacksonville received, the non-profit was able to exceed their $10,000 goal by $435 on East Texas Giving Day. Additional monies, given directly to HOPE, brought total donations to $14,333, according to Ellan Lewis-Johnson, executive director.
“Donors and supporters never cease to amaze me when it comes to loving and supporting thy neighbor through programs created by HOPE. When I think of the pandemic, economic and physical stressors everyone is facing, the support is a love letter to our fellow man. To know donors continue to provide necessities for our neighbors in need through the continuous support of our programs renews my HOPE in humanity,” Lewis-Johnson stated.
The funds raised will assist HOPE in its continuation of services to residents of Cherokee County.
HOPE provides a variety of services to those in need. Perhaps better known for its food pantry and community kitchen, HOPE provides other food assistance through their Brown Bag and Back Pack programs. The organization also assists with referrals to human resource services, applications for disability benefits and emergency prescription medicines along with other programs.
“I would like to thank all our donors and supporters,” Lewis-Johnson stated. “Specifically I would like to thank HOPE’s board who raised funds and donated themselves to ensure the funds donated on ETGD would essentially be doubled. A huge thanks to Jane Livingstone and Donna Brumbelow for co-chairing this event together.”
This year HOPE celebrates 30 years of providing services to Cherokee County.
“With the help of donors, volunteer staff, supporters and clients, HOPE will continue to provide for our neighbors in need for an additional 30 years,” Lewis-Johnson stated.
The Volunteer Council for the Rusk State Hospital received $1,511 on East Texas Giving Day, and an additional $25 donation afterwards.
There was no specified target amount set by the organization, according to Deidra Clark, Rusk State Hospital Director of Community Relations.
The money received through East Texas Giving Day will be placed in the general fund to support the purpose of the council, which is to serve as the resource for the donation of goods, services, merchandise and money for the use and benefit of the Rusk State Hospital and its patients.
“Thank you for your willingness to make a difference in the lives of others,” Clark stated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.