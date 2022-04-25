East Texas Giving Day, an 18-hour online event providing critical funding for area non-profits, takes place Tuesday, April 26. Both local and area non-profit organizations are counting on public support during this fundraiser.
The initiative, organized by East Texas Communities Foundation, provides its 32-county service area with an easy giving platform for supporting local non-profits. Cherokee County, along with neighboring counties Smith, Rusk, Nacogdoches, Angelina, Anderson and Houston are all included in the ETCF service area.
There is a $10 minimum for online donations through East Texas Giving Day’s website, which are tax-deductible, just as if given directly to a non-profit organization.
Cherokee County non-profits participating in East Texas Giving Day include Bullard Community Library, Bullard Education Foundation, Cherokee County Spay Neuter, Crisis Center of Anderson and Cherokee Counties, Elijah’s Retreat, Gateway Community Partners, HOPE Jacksonville and the Volunteer Council for the Rusk State Hospital, Inc.
The Crisis Center of Anderson and Cherokee Counties provides counseling and support group services and maintains a 24-hour domestic violence hot line as well as domestic violence shelters and an emergency safe house. The center also provides community education programs.
Elijah’s Retreat provides a low-cost getaway for those with autism and their families. The retreat provides outdoor adventure and interaction with therapeutic animals at low-cost to families.
Gateway Community Partners provide services to enrich the lives of those with developmental disabilities and their families.
HOPE Jacksonville provides numerous community services with the mission to provide life necessities and assistance to the under-served within the community. A few of the organization’s programs include a Backpack Program, providing nutritional meals and snacks whose primary source of food is the school cafeteria; the Brown Bag Program, providing nourishing staples to elderly and disabled clients; The HOPE Kitchen; Manna Pantry, offering non-perishable food items for qualified applicants; and the Clinic of HOPE.
The Volunteer Council for the Rusk State Hospital serves as the hospital’s resource for donations of goods, services, merchandise and money for the use and benefit of the hospital and it’s patients.
The East Texas Food Bank, which supplies food items to Cherokee County food banks for distribution is included in East Texas Giving Day.
The Texas Ramp Project is also participating and has a three-region area coordinator for Anderson, Cherokee and Rusk Counties.
For more information on these and other participating non-profits, or to donate, visit easttexasgivingday.org.
