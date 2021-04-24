East Texas Giving Day, an 18-hour event providing critical funding for are non-profits, takes place Tuesday, April 27. The purpose of the event is to bring the region together on a single day to raise funds and awareness of non-profit organizations in east Texas.
The initiative, which was organized by East Texas Communities Foundation, provides its 32-county service area with an easy giving platform for supporting local non-profits. Cherokee County, along with neighboring counties Smith, Rusk, Nacogdoches, Angelina, Anderson and Houston are all included in the ETCF service area.
Cherokee County non-profits participating in the 2021 East Texas Giving Day include Elijah’s Retreat, HOPE Jacksonville and the Volunteer Council for the Rusk State Hospital, Inc.
Elijah’s Retreat is an organization that provides a get-away for children with autism and their families. The non-profit has stated its intended purpose for the funds raised through the giving day event will be used for playground improvements, including equipment updates and fencing around one of the playgrounds on its 50-acre campus.
Elijah’s Retreat is located at 257 County Road 3110 in Jacksonville. For more information, visit elijahsretreat.com or their Facebook page.
HOPE, an acronym for Helping Others Pursue Enrichment, was instituted by the Jacksonville Ministerial Alliance to serve as a clearinghouse for churches and social service agencies in Cherokee County seeking to provide emergency assistance to those in need, according to their page on easttexasgivingday.org. Donations to HOPE will allow the organization to continue providing services through their many programs which seek to reduce poverty, increase employment, increase financial literacy, provide emergency crisis relief, increase educational opportunities and provide medical services.
HOPE is located at 595 S. Ragsdale Street in Jacksonville. For more information visit hopecenter.info or the Facebook page Hope Jacksonville.
The Volunteer Council for The Rusk State Hospital, Inc. works in partnership with the hospital as the resource for donation of goods, services, merchandise and money for the use and benefit of Rusk State Hospital and its patients.
For additional information on the Volunteer Council, visit rshvolunteers.org or send an email to diedra.clark@hhs.texas.gov.
Other participating organizations which have a greater reach but serve Cherokee County, include The Texas Ramp Project and the East Texas Food Bank.
For those who wish to help but are uncertain which non-profit should receive their donations, there is a Community Cares Fund listed. This fund divides all donations equally among partipating non-profits.
While East Texas Giving Day is Tuesday, April 27, the site is currently open for early giving.
To search for participating non-profits or to make a donation, visit easttexasgivingday.org.
The minimum donation that can be made at through this site is $10. Updates about the event will be posted on the East Texas Communities Foundation website, etcf.org, and its Facebook page.
