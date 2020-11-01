The East Texas Oil Museum at Kilgore College will present “The Road to the Promised Land: Martin Luther King Jr. and the Civil Rights Movement,” an exhibition by Humanities Texas, the state affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities.
The traveling exhibit will be on display from Oct. 31 through Dec. 12 at the ETOM.
Featuring photographs, facsimiles of landmark documents and quotations by Dr. King and others engaged in the struggle for civil rights, “The Road to the Promised Land” surveys the Civil Rights Movement from the emergence of Dr. King as a civil rights leader in the Montgomery bus boycott of 1955 through the 1990s.
The Civil Rights Movement changed the face of the nation with a minimum of violence, laying the groundwork for crusades by other minorities to claim their rights.
The efforts to achieve equality produced a revolutionary social impact. “The Road to the Promised Land” illustrates the movement’s enduring significance by focusing on the people and the events that made it possible.
For more information about viewing hours or to arrange group visits, contact Olivia Moore, ETOM manager, at (903) 983-8297 or omoore@kilgore.edu.
The museum is open Wednesdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and is limited to 75 guests at a time due to COVID-19 protocols. Face coverings are required for all visitors.
The exhibit is made possible by a grant from Humanities Texas.
Visit the museum online at www.kilgore.edu/etom.
