The East Texas Oil Museum at Kilgore College presents an exhibit by Miguel Covarrubias who was one of the most famous Mexican artists of the 20th century.
The traveling exhibit, “Miguel Covarrubias: Caricaturist,” will be on display at the museum until Feb. 20.
It focuses on the sophisticated caricatures that made Covarrubias famous.
The exhibition was created in cooperation with the Harry Ransom Center at The University of Texas at Austin and a grant from Humanities Texas, the state affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities.
For more information about viewing hours or to arrange group visits, contact Olivia Moore, ETOM manager, at (903) 983-8297 or omoore@kilgore.edu.
The museum is open Wednesdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and is limited to 75 guests at a time due to COVID-19 protocols. Face coverings are required for all visitors.
Visit the museum online at www.kilgore.edu/etom.
Miguel Covarrubias (1904-1957) was one of the foremost Mexican artists of the 20th century. A quintessential humanist, he made important contributions in the fields of anthropology, archaeology, theater and dance. The breadth of his intellectual interests inspired him to explore cultures as varied as the brilliant hues of his art. He became an expert in indigenous Mexican art and culture and an important figure in the preservation of ancient sites and artifacts. After capturing the creative energy of the Harlem Renaissance, he documented a vanishing way of life on the Indonesian island of Bali. In the pages of Vanity Fair and other popular American magazines of the Jazz Age, Covarrubias took the measure of the era's statesmen, celebrities, and rogues.
