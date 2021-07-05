The East Texas Oil Museum at Kilgore College presents “Vaquero: Genesis of the Texas Cowboy,” featuring 62 carbon photos with bilingual narrative text that reveal the muscle, sweat and drama that went into roping a calf in thick brush or breaking a wild horse in the saddle.
The photos were taken in the early 1970s by Bill Witliff when he got a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to visit a ranch in northern Mexico where the vaqueros still worked cattle in traditional ways.
Witliff documented the vaqueros as they went about daily chores that had changed little since the first Mexican cowherders learned to work cattle from a horse's back.
The exhibition was created by the Witliff Collections at the Alkek Library, Texas State University-San Marcos.
This exhibition will be on display at the museum through Sept. 4 and is made possible in part by a We the People grant from the National Endowment for the Humanities.
It is also made possible by a partnership with Humanities Texas, the state affiliate for the National Endowment for the Humanities.
The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays.
For more information or to schedule a group tour, call the ETOM at (903) 983-8295 or visit www.kilgore.edu/oilmuseum.
Humanities Texas, based in Austin, is the state affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities. Its mission is to advance education through programs that improve the quality of classroom teaching, support libraries and museums and create opportunities for lifelong learning for all Texans. It supports diverse programs across the state, including lectures, oral history projects, teacher institutes, museum exhibitions and documentary films. For more information, visit www.humanitiestexas.org.
