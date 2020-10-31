The East Texas Police Academy at Kilgore College recently graduated the 324th Basic Peace Officer Course (BPOC) with 19 cadets graduating as the first class to complete the new BPOC training curriculum as mandated by the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement (TCOLE).
As a part of the curriculum, the TCOLE also introduced a new licensing exam required to be passed by all graduates before their appointment as a law enforcement officer in Texas.
On the initial licensure exam, KC’s East Texas Police Academy achieved a 100 percent first-attempt pass rate.
“Since the introduction of the new BPOC curriculum and new state licensing exam earlier this year, academies across the state have struggled to achieve the minimum required passing rate of 80 percent,” said Joe Cassin, ETPA director.
“These remarkable results on the state licensing exam are a testament to ETPA’s long-established record of providing a rigorous law enforcement training program that graduates some of the best-trained and most capable law enforcement officers in Texas.”
Among the 19 graduates of the 324th class was Bullard’s Jesse Larimer, sponsored by Alto Police Department.
Enrollment for the class beginning in November is closed, but seats are available for the class that begins in January.
For more information or to register for a course, visit www.kilgore.edu/etpa or call (903) 983-8663.
