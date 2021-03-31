The East Texas Police Academy (ETPA) at Kilgore College continues to be among the most productive of the 129 law enforcement academies statewide whose numbers are reported in a recently published Texas Commission on Law Enforcement (TCOLE) report.
In the January 2021 TCOLE report, 100% of ETPA peace officer examinees passed the test on the first attempt, and 91% of ETPA students taking the jailer exam passed the test on their first attempt.
From 2018-20, ETPA had 349 cadets who passed the peace officer licensing exam on the first attempt, meaning ETPA – by itself – trained 2.9% of those statewide who passed the licensing exam on their first attempt during the period indicated.
“In the three-year period covered by this report, only a few providers in the Metroplex, Houston area and the San Antonio area trained more officers than we did here in Northeast Texas,” said Michael Ferguson, department chair/lead instructor of criminal justice. “Congratulations to Joe Cassin (ETPA director) and his entire staff for providing much-needed training that’s absolutely top-notch.”
With the jailer student data, Ferguson said the numbers are even more impressive with ETPA having 470 students passing the first time, which means the academy trained 5.9% of all students in the state of Texas who passed on the first attempt during the three-year period covered by the report.
“These numbers are really even more exciting when you consider that everything slowed to a snail’s pace during the initial COVID-19 lockdown,” Ferguson said. “Averaging three percent and six percent (of total trainees in the state) in a field of 129 providers is something of which we’re incredibly proud.”
For more information or to register for a course, visit www.kilgore.edu/etpa or call (903) 983-8663.
The East Texas Police Academy at Kilgore College is dedicated to meeting the pre-service and in-service training needs of the officers, agencies, and communities of Northeast Texas. ETPA has provided law enforcement training since the academy's inception in 1966. ETPA provides a huge array of classes throughout the East Texas Council of Governments and Ark-Tex Council of Governments service delivery areas. The ETPA is licensed by the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement as a Law Enforcement Academy and is contracted by the Commission to provide training courses. Law Enforcement Academies licensed by the Commission on Law Enforcement provide basic licensing and continuing education training courses which may be submitted for TCOLE credit.
