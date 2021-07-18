The Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for new member East Texas Robotics Club on Tuesday, July 13.
The Robotics Club meets at 102 E. Commerce Street, the home of DCM Computing Services, in downtown Jacksonville at 6 p.m. on Tuesdays. Anyone age 12 and older who want to learn to design, build, program and compete with robots in encouraged to attend. Attendance is free, although membership is $20 per month, per student. The next meeting is scheduled for July 20.
The club is currently accepting donations of bicycles, old drill batteries and other robotic items.
The East Texas Robotics Club can be contacted by calling (903) 721-2467 or sending an email to etexbots@gmail.com or danny.morris@dcmcs.com.
For more information, visit etexasrobots.com or the Facebook page, East Texas Robotics Club.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.