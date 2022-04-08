With Easter just around the corner, the Progress staff has collected a list of local Easter related events for the convenience of our readers.
Friday, April 8
Little Mexico Plaza, 581 S. Dickinson St. in Rusk is hosting pictures with the Easter bunny 5-7 p.m. Friday, April 8.
Saturday, April 9
For the Love of Nutrition, 125 E. 6th St. in Rusk, is hosting pictures with the Easter bunny from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. Saturday, April 9.
The Friends of the Library will host an Easter party at the Rusk Library, 207 E 6th St., beginning at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 9. There will be snacks, activities and Peter Rabbit will be showing in the main room and the children’s room.
Monday-Thursday, April 11-14
The Jacksonville Ministerial Alliance is conducting Holy Week services at noon Monday-Thursday, April 11-14. The services will be held at Trinity Episcopal Church, 1000 S. Jackson. The scheduled speakers are Rev. M.L. Agnew, Trinity Episcopal; Rev Tom Moore, Church of the Nazarene; Rev. Sarah Odom, First United Methodist; and Pastor Dale Jemeson, St. John’s Methodist. Lunch will be provided each day following the service.
Wednesday, April 13
Calvary Baptist church is hosting an Easter egg hunt beginning at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 13, at Ruby Chapel, 625 College Ave. The church also invites the public to Easter services April 17. Sunday school begins at 9:45 a.m. and Easter service starts at 10:30 a.m.
Saturday, April 16
Beall Chapel Baptist Church, 1861 S. Jackson in Jacksonville, is hosting a family fun event from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. Saturday, April 16. The event will feature an egg hunt, bounce house, cupcake walk, sack race, horse shoes, hot dogs, drinks and a basket raffle. Come, rain or shine.
Cornerstone Baptist Church, 1720 S. Bolton St. in Jacksonville, is presenting The Story of Jesus for children through sixth grade at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 16. Lunch will be provided and an Easter egg hunt is part of the fun.
Buddy’s Home Furnishings, 1627 S. Jackson in Jacksonville, is hosting an Egg-venture 12-4 p.m. Saturday, April 16. The event will feature pizza, drinks, games, pictures with the Easter bunny, golden Easter egg hunt, bounce house, face painting and prizes.
The Peoples Church, 14089 US 79 E. in Jacksonville, is hosting an Easter event beginning at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, April 16. There will be a helicopter egg drop of 12,000 eggs, music and Chick-fil-A will be on site as a food vendor. A bicycle drawing will be held to give away six brand new bicycles.
Sunday, April 17
The Jacksonville Ministerial Alliance has organized an Easter Sunrise service to begin at 6:45 a.m. Sunday, April 17, at Loves Lookout, 43822 US 69. The Lykins family will provide music. Father Jay Lucas of Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church is the scheduled speaker. This service is open to the public and free to all Attendees are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or other type of seating for the event.
An Easter sunrise service has been scheduled for 7 a.m. Sunday, April 17, at the Texas State Railroad Park, 535 Park Rd 76, in Rusk.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.