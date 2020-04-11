Easter story timeless despite pandemic, according to local pastors

Though a viral pandemic may have derailed their plans for traditional Easter celebrations, devout Christians continue to train their hope on the promise of the Resurrection, focusing on the spiritual rather than the secular.
“This pandemic presents us with unique challenges and opportunities – while the world focuses on (COVID-19) cases, casualties and cures, the church must focus on nothing but Christ,” said Dr. David Hallum, pastor of Jacksonville's Afton Grove Baptist Church. “(While) our society chooses to celebrate His Resurrection once a year on Easter Sunday, the church celebrates His Resurrection every day, but in particular on every Sunday – every Sunday is Resurrection Day!”
According to www.beliefnet.com, “for some Christians, the week preceding Easter is known as Holy Week,” beginning with Palm Sunday, which marks Christ's “triumphant entry into Jerusalem.”
In observing Holy Week traditions, Christians meditate on Christ's betrayal by Judas, his Last Supper with his twelve apostles; his arrest, crucifixion and death; and his burial in a tomb, the site noted.
The observance culminates with Easter, when Christians celebrate Christ's Resurrection, which – to them – is the victory over death itself.
“Easter, for us, is the celebration of his resurrection, and obviously an indication to us that Christ overcame death,” said Pastor John Atkinson of People's Church in Jacksonville. “And when we accept him, we go from death unto life, because his resurrection defeated death on our behalf ... Resurrection Day is important for us to remember, because we find great hope in that."
Kingdom Christian Center's pastor, the Rev. Charlvin B. Doty, agreed.
“It's done – and it's still going on today,” the Jacksonville pastor said. “But I guess when you look at it (a certain way), Easter is canceled. We talk about services being canceled and about people not being able to do the traditional activities, but that's not really what's happening. More than anything, we are continuing – as we have done in the past – celebrating Jesus' death, burial and resurrection.”
On March 31, Texas Governor Greg Abbott issued an executive order outlining essential services that may remain operating in light of a national coronavirus pandemic sweeping the nation. While it includes religious services, precautionary measures are being taken to prevent large gatherings, which are forbidden by the order.
As a result, “everyone had to discover a way either to continue to thrive or shut down for the duration (and) most churches opted for an online service to reach their congregants,” Hallum noted. “As such, Holy Week presented us with an opportunity to reach even more people now that we are not able to have service together within the confines of the 'church' walls.”
Both he and Atkinson pointed out that during the early days of the Church, disciples of Christ met in small groups, instead of congregating in large groups.
“They needed no building and operated under tremendous perfection. With our present situation, we are able to minister outside of the walls and once again be the assembly God intended,” Hallum said.
Added Atkinson, “the early church met house to house – they didn't have big (places) to meet. I think that the American church has gotten very comfortable with big buildings and padded pews, and coming together once a week.”
The pandemic, however, “is forcing us to live our faith,” Atkinson said. “It's a time to remind us that we have individual relationships with Christ that are not dependent upon a building or meeting with the congregation. And hopefully, it's pushing us to grow in prayer, to grow spiritually, reaching out to one another like the early church did.”
It's forcing people “to be still,” and reassess their beliefs, Doty said.
“Those who normally do not go to church are now coming … now everyone is seeking to get things right, everyone wants an answer” to what is happening with the current health crisis, he said.
His personal belief is that “this is a very exciting time, causing us to come together as a community, and not only that, but as a nation,” Doty said. “We are focusing on who Christ is, and what he is going to do – we have no control over this, but we do know the one who holds the answer, and that is Jesus Christ, our risen Savior.”
Hallum agreed.
“This pandemic and its panic have taught us to live every day as if it were our last,” he said, then quoted from the Book of Matthew Jesus' assurance to his followers: “Lo, I am with you always, even to the end of the age.”
