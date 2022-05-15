The Lake Jacksonville Association recently received a donation from Ebby Halliday Realty in the amount of $500, given in support of the July 4th fireworks show at Lake Jacksonville.
The Fourth of July fireworks display is funded solely by Lake Jacksonville Association membership donations and gifts from businesses and individuals who wish to see the event continued. The annual event has become a tradition in Jacksonville and draws many spectators from Jacksonville and beyond, according to the LJA website.
For more information on the Lake Jacksonville Association or to donate, visit lakejacksonville.org. The association also maintains a Facebook page.
The Ebby Halliday Realty office in Jacksonville is located at 1915 S. Jackson. For information, visit ebby.com/bio/jacksonville.
