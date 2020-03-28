Educational resources at your fingertips

There are a number of resources for parents to turn to, when looking for a little inspiration in teaching their children.
Homeschool mom Laura Mullenax of Jacksonville said her 12-year-old daughter currently uses a free homeschool online program, but pointed out that “there are TONS of home school options.
“You can actually customize your child's education: If they are visual learners or if they are just text readers, the whole process is up to you and your child,” especially when providing the legal requirements for homeschooling in Texas, she said.
Even an every day event or chore can be incorporated into a lesson.
“Since Marina struggles with math, we often use playing cards as a non-traditional teaching tool. Cooking with recipes is a great place for fraction practices, and shopping sales or clearance racks helps with percentages,” she said.
Social media communities are also a fantastic resource for suggesting tips on how to enrich students' learning, she said.
Meanwhile, local public school educators have offered resources beyond reading, writing and arithmetic:
“We are also pushing out inspirational messages and educational challenges via Facebook,” said Jacksonville ISD Superintendent Dr. Chad Kelly. “And our teachers are going to begin face-to-face meetings with our students via Zoom, an online meeting software.”
The district website, www.jisd.org – along with other local districts’ sites – offers a variety of information and links, designed to assist parents during the hiatus.
Alto ISD “has created a website to centralize all information regarding the extended suspension of operations caused by the nation’s COVID-19 pandemic,” Misty Townsend, district curriculum and instruction director, wrote in an open letter to parents.
“This was created to ease the burden on our families and have a ‘one-stop shop’ for navigating this new world of ‘at-home learning.’”
Districts also are helping parents address other issues that aren't necessarily covered in a textbook.
Rusk ISD’s Facebook page offers “Talking to Children about COVID-19 (Coronavirus): A Parent Resource,” something to help parents better explain what is going on.
“The Rusk ISD leadership team is continuing to keep health and well-being of our students and staff as our highest priority,” Superintendent Grey Burton said in an open letter to families.
Meanwhile, public libraries in Jacksonville and Rusk are going the extra mile to remind families that they're ready and willing to help them through this hiatus.
“We're still here to offer you service and please don't forget that we are available,” Jamie Dorsey, collections coordinator for the Jacksonville Public Library, reminded residents.
Directors from both libraries said that in response to the pandemic, their programs have started a “curb service” for patrons. Although the facilities are closed to the public, the libraries are staffed during weekday business hours.
Patrons can call with a list of requested items, and staff gathers it, checks out the material, then has it bundled and ready for patrons waiting outside the building.
“We have had at least two or three do that so far,” said Trina Stidham, director of the Jacksonville Public Library.
Both libraries also offer the Overdrive app on their websites – Jacksonville additionally has the Libby program, which falls under the same umbrella as Overdrive, Stidham said – which allows patrons to download e-books and audiobooks with the click of a mouse.
They need only supply a library card number and pin to access it.
“A lot of people have not taken advantage of that, and need help setting up,” said Rusk library director Amy Walley.
Stidham added, “it was something we've been offering and we started troubleshooting (helping people access the app) just before the coronavirus pandemic (hit).”
The libraries are renewing books by telephone; the Jacksonville program is also extending expired accounts through the end of August because people aren't able to come into the library.
Renewals can be requested by email or traditional mail, she said.
Because local parks – where the city's Free Little Libraries are located – have been closed indefinitely, the Rusk library staff has created one outside the building.
“They're outside, on the courtyard, and have been available since the first week schools were closed,” Walley said.
In addition to volumes the library has designated for the program, books have been donated by educators, “from their own personal collection,” she noted.
“They don't have to be returned or brought back, but shared so other can take advantage (of the program,” she explained. “And people can sit on our patio if they want, to use free internet during the day, they just need to call the library for information.”
The Rusk library also is waiving fines during this period.
To contact the Jacksonville Public Library, call 903-586-7664 or visit www.jacksonvilletx.org/417/Jacksonville-Public-Library.
Reach the Rusk Public Library at 903-683-5916 or visit www.rusktx.org/pages/rusk-public-library.
