UPDATE: 10:24 p.m., Nov. 3
All 25 precincts have been counted, 19,973 ballots in all, or 68.16 percent of voters registered in Cherokee county. The following is the final count as reported by the Cherokee County Elections Department:
President and Vice President
Donald J. Trump/Michael R. Pence 77.43%
Joseph R. Biden/Kamala D. Harris 21.57%
Jo Jorgensen/Jeremy “Spike” Cohen 0.82%
Howie Hawkins/Angela Walker 0.19%
US Senator
John Cornyn 76.37%
Mary “MJ” Hegar 22.01%
Kerry Douglas McKennon 1.32%
David B. Collins 0.30%
US Representative, District No. 5
Lance Gooden 77.76%
Carolyn Salter 20.69%
Kevin A. Hale 1.56%
Railroad Commissioner
James “Jim” Wright 77.70%
Chrysta Castaneda 20.69%
Matt Sterett 1.73%
Katija “Kat” Gruene 0.52%
Chief Justice, Supreme Court
Nathan Hecht 76.76%
Amy Clark Meachum 21.36%
Mark Ash 1.88%
Justice, Supreme Court, Place No. 6 Unexpired Term
Jane Bland 79.03%
Kathy Cheng 20.97%
Justice, Supreme Court, Place No. 7
Jeff Boyd 77.46%
Staci Williams 20.97%
William Bryan Strange III 1.56%
Justice Supreme Court, Place No. 8
Brett Busby 77.66%
Gisela D. Triana 20.53%
Tom Oxford 1.81%
Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place No. 3
Bert Richardson 78.56%
Elizabeth Davis Frizell 21.44%
Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place No. 4
Kevin Patrick Yeary 77.80%
Tina Clinton 22.20%
Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place No. 9
David Newell 78.91%
Brandon Birmingham 21.12%
Member, State Board of Education, District No. 9
Keven M. Ellis 78.01%
Brenda Davis 21.99%
State Representative, District No. 11
Travis Clardy 79.51%
Alec Johnson 20.49%
Alto – Council, At Large
Monty Collins 20.38%
El Thacker 29.44%
Shamonica Johnson 19.51%
Carey Palmer 18.47%
Sharon R Carter 12.20%
Bullard ISD - Trustee, Place 1
Cory Santos 43.69%
Tony Johnson 39.58%
Jason Acker 16.74%
Bullard ISD - Trustee, Place 2
Brian Vestal 60.14%
Brent Bishop 39.86%
Bullard - Trustee, Place 3
Jason Stainback 69.85%
Shane Hagen 30.15%
Cuney – Mayor
Grace Beal 12.20%
Marchell Roberts 87.80%
Cuney – Alderman, Place 2
Marilyn McClelland 27.50%
Vivian Earl 47.50%
Dianne Reed 25.00%
Jacksonville City Council, District 2
Mindy Folden Gellock 71%
Tim L. Mullenax 29%
Rusk ISD Trustee, Three Year Term
Martin Pepin 48.02%
Teresa Phifer 51.98%
Rusk ISD Trustee, Two Year Unexpired Term
Tara Nicole Tatarski 49.48%
Oliver G. Sturns 50.52%
Troup ISD Proposition A
For 38.88%
Against 61.12%
Wells ISD – Trustee, Full Term
Kelly Collins 34.15%
Phillip Jones 20.53%
T. Wayne Montes 20.53%
Donnie Carver 24.79%
Wells – City Councilmember
Robert Kalka 30.97%
Darlene Kirkland 20.32%
Eva Alexander 23.87%
Billie Petty 24.84%
--------------------------------
-------------------------------
----------------------
