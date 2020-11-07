Just over 68% of registered voters in Cherokee County participated in the election process for the Nov. 3 general election, according to the Cherokee County Elections Department.
In Cherokee County, Republicans swept the ballot in all national and state-level races.
While the office of President is yet to be decided, locally contested races throughout Cherokee County were determined by voters.
In Jacksonville, Mindy Folden Gellock (71%) defeated Tim L. Mullenax (29%) earning the city council seat for District 2, replacing Jeff Smith who opted not to seek reelection.
“Thank you, thank you for all the support, prayers and love. I will always love our town and will do right by all residents,” Gellock stated on the Mindy Folden Gellock for Jacksonville City Council Facebook page.
Rusk ISD had an open trustee position for a two-year unexpired term. In an extremely close finish, Oliver G. Sturns (50.52%) eked past Tara Nicole Tatarski (49.48%) to win the seat. Martin Pepin and Teresa Phifer ran unopposed for three-year terms on the board.
Troup voters residing in Cherokee County determined they did not want to support the passage of a TISD bond amendment, with 61.12% of votes against the measure. Troup residents in Smith County also voting against the bond, 776 against the measure with only 583 votes in favor.
The bond, set at $22,667,300, would have paid for improvements on all campuses and much needed additional space for cafeterias and classrooms.
“We haven’t canvassed our results, because we don’t officially have those, but we are obviously aware of what they are. We’ll just go back to the drawing board. We still have needs in our district that need to be addressed….” TISD Superintendent Tammy Jones said. “We haven’t had an extensive amount of discussion about Plan B at this point in time because it just happened this week and we haven’t had a board meeting. We’ll just take a step back and reassess and look at what we need to do. We can guarantee we are still going to provide the students of Troup ISD the absolute best education and we’re going to just continue forward.”
Incumbent E.L. Thacker, 29.44%, retained his at-large position on the Alto city council, while incumbent Carey Parker ,18.47%, did not. The other two at-large positions went to Monty Collins, 20.38%, and Shamonica Johnson, 19.51%. Also contending for a position was Sharon R. Carter, 12.20%.
In Bullard, Cory Santos earned the position of BISD trustee, Place 1, with 43.69% of the vote over incumbent Tony Johnson, 39.8%, and Jason Acker, 16.74%.
Place 2 on the BISD board of trustees went to Brian Vestal, who earned 60.14% of the vote to retain his seat, compared to Brent Bishop’s 39.86%.
The final trustee position up for election, Place 3, went to Jason Stainback with 69.85% of the vote. Opponent Shane Hagen earned 30.15%.
Marchell Roberts acquired 87.8% of votes to become Cuney’s mayor-elect, defeating Grace Beal who earned 12.2% of the vote. Vivian Earl was elected to serve as Cuney alderman, Place 2 with 47.5% of the vote over opponents Marilyn McClelland, 27.5%, and Dianne Reed, 25%. Elizabeth Jenkins ran unopposed for Place 4 alderman.
Tony McKnight ran opposed and will continue to serve as Well’s mayor. City council incumbents Robert Kalka, 30.97%, and Billie Petty, 24.87%, will continue to serve. Also contending for the seat were Eva Alexander, 23.87%, and Darlene Kirkland, 20.32%.
The Wells ISD trustee position with an unexpired term went to Steven Monday, who ran unopposed.
Four vied for the full-term trustee position. Kelly Collins earned a seat with 34.45% of the vote. Donnie Carver edged out Phillip Jones, 22.93% to 22.48%, to also earn a trustee position. T. Wayne Montes also ran, earning 20.13% of the vote.
