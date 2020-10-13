Registered voters, whether identified as Democrat, Republican or otherwise; can make their voices heard by casting an election ballot beginning today as polls open for early voting.
Polling stations will remain open until 7 p.m. today, Tuesday, Oct. 13, the first day of early voting,.
Votes can be cast at any of the three locations throughout Cherokee County: the Cherokee County Election Department, 138 W. 5th Street in Rusk, The Norman Activity Center, located at 526 E. Commerce Street in Jacksonville, or at The River Church, 595 Marcus Street in Alto.
These same locations will be open throughout early voting during the following times:
- 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. Wednesday-Friday, Oct. 14-16;
- 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. Monday-Friday, Oct. 19-23;
- 9 a.m – 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24;
- 1-5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 25;
- 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 26;
- 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 27;
- 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. Wednesday-Friday, Oct. 28-30
Registered voters will not be required to have their voter registration card, but will need to show a state issued photo ID in order to vote.
Straight party voting is no longer an option and anyone who wishes to vote for all the candidates associated with a single party must so so by selecting each candidate one at a time on the ballot.
Those who have chosen to vote by mail, the election office must receive the ballot by the close of polls Election Day, Nov. 3. A little over 1,700 mail-in ballots were requested, according to the Cherokee County Elections Department.
To avoid any delay in delivery, the Cherokee County Elections Department recommends mail-in ballots be dropped off at the Elections Department office, 138 W. 5th Street, Rusk. To return a ballot in person, a voter must show identification and cannot return any ballot but their own.
Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3. On that date, voters must cast their ballots at the location indicated on their voter registration cards.
Sample ballots and voting district maps can be viewed online by visiting the Cherokee County website at co.cherokee.tx.us and choosing Election Department from the Other County Offices tab.
If unsure about one’s status as a registered voter or for other voter information, contact the Cherokee County Elections Department by calling (903) 683-8409 or (903) 683-1400, or by sending an email to ea@cocherokee.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.