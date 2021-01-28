State Representative Jacey Jetton (Sugar Land) announces his first bill designed to secure Texas Elections. This bill will be the first in a series of bills designed to increase election integrity within the state.
“The 2020 elections exposed holes in our current election laws,” said Rep. Jacey Jetton. “The foundation of democracy is free and fair elections. Current election law fails to properly secure voting locations from elected officials or bad actors who might intimidate voters, election workers, or otherwise influence election outcomes. House Bill 1128 clarifies who is allowed in polling locations to ensure all voters can vote in a safe environment. Additionally, it protects the facilities where mail-in-ballots are counted from individuals who should not be there.”
Jetton's bill will further secure Texas elections by explicitly listing which people are permitted into polling locations and ballot counting areas. Election judges, chosen by both major parties, have the ability to request security, technology assistance, translators, and other pertinent services. This bill securing Texas voting locations would preclude individuals and elected officials who have no role in the administration of elections from loitering inside facilities where election activities are taking place. Certain protected individuals, such as poll watchers, will continue to receive access to polling facilities.
It is uncertain how Jetton’s proposed bill would affect Cherokee County voters or election procedures.
During the canvassing of the vote, following the 2020 General Election this past November, commissioners did receive a report from Brown stating there was no election fraud within the county.
The same month, Cherokee County commissioners approved the purchase of new election equipment. The new voting machines, secured from Hart Intercivic, have arrived at the Cherokee County Elections Department.
The new machines will add a cost savings to the county due to their capability to print paper ballots on demand. This will eliminate pre-printing costs.
Cherokee County Elections Administrator Shannon Brown stated she would be familiarizing herself with other specific capabilities of the new voting equipment, but that it had recently arrived and was still in boxes.
The fact that some election machines were connected to the internet in some parts of the nation raised concerns during the November 2020 General Election.
Brown did address the issue with specific regard to voting equipment within the state of Texas saying, “Any of the equipment that actually holds a cast vote does not hook up to the internet.”
Future election integrity bills from Jetton will address issues like voter rolls, mail-in-ballots, and voter identification laws.
