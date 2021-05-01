The unofficial results of today’s elections across Cherokee County are in.
Jacksonville Mayor Randy Gorham retains his position, earning 412 votes to challenger Sonya Baker’s 126.
Blake Stevens will remain the Place 5 trustee on the Jacksonville Independent School Board, winning the election with a vote of 442 to 126 over Loretta Doty.
In a close race for the District 1 position on the Rusk city council, Kendall Pharis defeated Ben Mims, 28-24. The seat was previously held by Ben Middlebrooks who ran unopposed for mayor of Rusk.
By a nine vote difference, 35-26, Homer Dickey unseated Fielding Winchester for the Place 4 position on the Troup ISD board of trustees.
Stephanie Luper will continue serving as Place 4 trustee for Bullard ISD, having earned the place in a 219 to 171 vote.
Individuals who ran uncontested included:
• Alto Mayor Jimmy Allen,
• Alto Councilpersons Steve Cox and Kara Reagan;
• Alto ISD Trustees Jed Morris, Lea Pearman and Jeff Duplichain;
• Bullard Mayor Pam Frederick;
• Bullard Councilpersons Mark Anderson and Lane McDaniel;
• Bullard ISD Trustee Jason Campbell
• New Summerfield Councilpersons Brandon Bannister, Tim Tipton and Don Williams, Jesus Mendoza;
• Rusk Councilman Walter Session, District 2;
• Rusk ISD Trustees Montie Sunday and Nathan Acker;
• Troup Councilpersons Jeff Hale, Place 1; Brandi Barton, Place 3; and Chip Richardson, Place 4;
• Troup ISD Trustee Gene Whitsell, Place 5
• Wells Councilpersons Eva Alexander, Gordon Cole and Clint Smith;
• Wells ISD Trustees Kathy Harris, Scott Munsell and Wendell Smith.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.