Many of the city council and school board positions throughout Cherokee County have already been determined due to the fact that incumbents are running unopposed for their respective positions.
Among the few races that are being contested is the position of mayor in Jacksonville. Randy Gorham is running for re-election against Sonya Baker.
Councilmen Hubert Robinson, District 1, and Tim McRae, District 3, are running unopposed to retain their council seats.
Jacksonville ISD received two applications for Place 5 trustee. Incumbent Blake Stephens will run against Loretta Doty in an effort to retain his seat.
Place 6 Trustee Todd Travis and Place 7 Trustee Randy McCown, who filed to retain their positions, are unopposed.
Another contested race is that of District 1 council person in Rusk. Ben Mims and Kendall Pharis will vie to replace Ben Middlebrooks as District 1 representative on the council.
Middlebrooks has filed to run for the office of mayor and is unopposed. Current Mayor Angela Raiborn announced earlier this month she will not be seeking re-election and no one else filed to run for that office.
Councilman Walter Session has no opposition for his place on the council representing District 2.
Bullard ISD received two applications for Place 4 Trustee, Incumbent Stephanie Luper and Brent Bishop.
Jason Campbell, Place 5, is running unopposed.
New Summerfield has received four applications for the three at-large positions on the city council. These include incumbents Brandon Bannister, Tim Tipton and Don Williams and new candidate Jesus Mendoza.
Troup ISD has two open seats on the May 1 ballot. Incumbent Fielding Winchester contend against Homer Dickey for the position of Place 5 Trustee.
Gene Whitsell, Place 5, is running uncontested.
Elections likely to be canceled at the next respective council or trustee meeting include:
• Alto – Incumbents, Mayor Jimmy Allen and Council Persons Steve Cox and Kara Reagan were the only ones to file for a place on the ballot.
• Alto ISD – The three incumbents, Jed Morris, Lea Pearman and Jeff Duplichain, have no opposition.
• Bullard – Mayor Pam Frederick is running unopposed as are Council Persons Mark Anderson and Lane McDaniel.
• Rusk ISD – Only two individuals, Montie Sunday and Nathan Acker, have filed for the two available at-large positions.
• Troup – Incumbents Jeff Hale, Place 1; Brandi Barton, Place 3; and Chip Richardson, Place 4; are unopposed.
• Wells – The three at-large positions will be retained by the incumbents, Eva Alexander, Gordon Cole and Clint Smith, who were the only ones to file.
• Wells ISD – Incumbents Kathy Harris, Scott Munsell and Wendell Smith are unopposed.
