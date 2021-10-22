The Kilgore College Electric Power Technology (KCEPT) program will host a lineman rodeo and graduation Oct. 22 for the 28th class to complete the 10-week certificate program.
Twenty students were to compete at the lineman rodeo beginning at 8:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 22, at the KCEPT Training Field – located at 2317 CR 174 East in Overton.
Graduation immediately followed the lineman rodeo.
This is the tenth class to use the new training field, formerly located at Rusk County Electric Cooperative in Henderson. It is the ninth class under the leadership of instructor Trevis Croft.
Skills demonstrated at the rodeo will include pole climbing, hurt-man rescue and insulator changing exercises.
Also, the “Top Hand Award” will be presented to the student who earns the highest overall score in the course.
Other awards given will include “Outstanding Student,” based on class grades and field competencies, and “Most Supportive Teammate,” selected by class vote.
For more information on the program, visit www.kilgore.edu/ept.
Graduation candidates, listed by hometown:
Ben Wheeler, TX: Ridge Preston
Bogata, TX: Douglas Williams
Copperas Cove, TX: Robert Groves
Eros, LA: Charles Turner
Gary, TX: Tanner Ransom
Gladewater, TX: Tristan Hogue
Grapeland, TX: Ryan Bobbitt
Huntington, TX: Henry Nerren
Huntington, TX: Austin Parker
Huntington, TX: William Wafer
Jasper, TX: Tyler Ruiz
Kirbyville, TX: Collin Brandon
Lindale, TX: Austin Stamback
Malakoff, TX: Jacob Busch
Malakoff, TX: Parker Busch
Oakwood, TX: Wacey Brown
Palestine, TX: Blake Maddox
Rusk, TX: Corban Renfroe
Texarkana, AR: Caleb Fawcett
White Oak, TX: Kyle Cotten
About the training facility:
The training facility, located at 2317 CR 174 East in Kilgore, boasts four acres and more than 30 training poles with transformers and equipment.
”Our training facility offers a larger area for more extensive training. We are able to offer various levels of training simultaneously to both new students and continued training for the power company personnel in a more real-world environment that meets or exceeds the requirements by electric utility companies,” said Robert Horn, KC workforce-development specialist.
“The overall size of the area along with continued support from the electric cooperatives will put the field on track as one of the top training facilities in the nation.”
About the program:
The program is a structured curriculum beginning with basic electricity – covering everything surrounding the electric utility core business from generation, transmission and distribution. It ends with specialized hands-on training with regulators and transformers. Upon graduation, students are prepared to enter into the utility business with a sound foundation that will lead to a successful career as journeyman lineman. With a large number of projected employee retirements within the next five to seven years, statewide electric distribution companies, municipalities and utility companies are expecting a large shortage of workers. Graduates can earn starting salaries of $18-22 per hour.
