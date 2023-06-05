RUSK - No injuries were reported Monday morning when an electrical fire broke out at the Rusk Independent School District Administration Building, located in downtown Rusk.
Following a power outage, a surge occurred when the power was restored that resulted in the primary electrical panel catching fire, which damaged wiring inside the building.
The fire has forced the administrative staff that works in the building to have to relocate.
The relocation could last for as long as a week.
