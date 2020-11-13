Elijah’s Retreat has scheduled its fall festival, for 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14. Admission is free but tickets will be sold for activities and food. Proceeds from the fundraiser assist Elijah’s Retreat in continuing their mission of “nurturing attachment without increasing the financial burden for families facing autism.”
The public is invited to enjoy the fall festival’s many activities, music, food and shopping from a dozen vendors.
The family-friendly activities include a hayride, barrel train, pony rides, apple launcher, goat scramble, face-painting, inflatables and RC car races, among others.
Boogie Butt Productions and the KVNE radio station will provide music throughout the event, with a special concert at 1 p.m. by The Lykins Family Band. The Paw Patrol is also scheduled to make a guest appearance.
Food available during the festival includes barbecue pulled pork sandwiches, hot dogs, chips, popcorn, drinks, snow cones and funnel cakes.
As Elijah’s Retreat is “a sanctuary for families facing autism,” a sensory friendly zone will also be provided.
Raffle tickets are currently on sale and the drawing will be held during the fall festival. Three winners will be drawn. First prize is a 52-inch zero turn lawnmower; second prize, four tickets plus parking for an A&M football game; thrid prize includes a three-piece Kendra Scott collection and three-piece Vera Bradley collection. One does not need to be present to win. Tickets are available online at elijahsretreat.com.
Proceeds from the fall festival and the raffle assist Elijah’s Retreat to continue supporting families facing autism.
The organization provides a 50-acre setting for families to temporarily disconnect from regular schedules. Through the week-long retreats, parents are able to view the world through the eyes of their children as they explore nature and animals.
The acreage includes a fenced-in playground, an educational sensory garden, music and sensory rooms, five miles of hiking, barrel train rides, bonfires, movie nights and fishing, along with other amenities.
Hosting 200 families a year in three private cabins, Elijah’s Retreat provides opportunities to try new therapies and offers a variety of sensory tools, mini-equine therapy sessions, basic horsemanship lessons and ranch hand experiences.
The low-cost cabins include two bedrooms, a full kitchen, laundry room, living room, bonfire pit, porch swings and toys.
Besides providing sanctuary for families facing autism, Elijah’s Retreat also conducts a Homesteading Internship, providing work experience for youth with autism. By partnering with Jacksonville ISD and Texas Workforce, the non-profit provided 13 youth with work experience in 2019.
Elijah’s Retreat operates on an annual budget of $56,000, with approximately 40 percent derived from cabin rentals and sales at the Ranch Store. The remaining 60 percent of operating costs come from the community through fundraisers such as the fall festival.
To learn more about Elijah’s Retreat, visit their website, elijahsretreat.com, or Facebook page.
Donations to Elijah’s Retreat can be made online at their website or by mail, Elijah’s Retreat, 257 CR 3110, Jacksonville, Texas, 75766.
