ELKHART – Always on trend, Tye Sheridan, 22, of Elkhart, will star in his first streaming television series, Wireless, set to release Sept. 14.
“Working on this project was such a wild ride,” Tye said of the show’s trailer in an Instagram post. “Excited for it to be released into the world via Quibi. Hope everyone is doing well out there. Much love.”
Quibi, which launched this spring, is a subscription based quick-bite entertainment app designed for mobile devices, that features episodes which are 10 minutes or less. The app features original comedies, movie-quality action and drama, documentaries, news, sports, finance and culture. New shows premiere each week with new episodes available daily.
You can use Chromecast to stream shows on your television.
In this survival thriller, Sheridan plays Andy Braddock, a college student in route to a New Year’s Eve party to try to rekindle a relationship with his ex-girlfriend when he hits a snowbank and is stranded in the Colorado mountains in a snow storm – his best hope of survival his dying smartphone.
The cast features Andi MacDowell as Sheridan’s mom, Lukas Gage, Francesca Reale, Mace Coronel, Sydney Park and Eric Dane.
Viewers will be able to experience Wireless horizontally on their phones for a cinematic view or vertically to experience Andy’s phone as their own, seeing the text messages, Facebook creeping and video calls as if they’re happening on your phone, as he fights to stay alive.
This film was directed by Zach Wechter and produced by Steven Soderbergh.
Earlier this year, Sheridan was on the big screen with Helen Hunt in The Night Clerk.
In November, Sheridan will return to the screen in the sci-fi thriller Voyagers, with Colin Farrell and Lily-Rose Depp, as a member of a space mission.
Still in pre-production, the Card Counter, another of Sheridan's upcoming films, featuring Willem Dafoe and Oscar Isaac, has not set a release date.
Sheridan, the son of Stephanie and Bryan Sheridan of Elkhart, has become one of the industry's most-in-demand actors.
Starting as a child actor, Sheridan was cast in his breakout role in Terrence Malick's movie The Tree of Life (2011), opposite Brad Pitt, Sean Penn, and Jessica Chastain. The film won the 2011 Palme d'Or at the Cannes Film Festival and the 2011 Gotham Award for Best Picture, in addition to three Academy Award nominations.
Sheridan won the 2013 Marcello Mastroianni Award at the Venice Film Festival for his captivating performance in the Southern drama, Joe (2013), opposite Nicolas Cage.
That same year, he was recognized by numerous film critics for his starring role in Jeff Nichol's coming-of-age drama Mud (2012), opposite Matthew McConaughey and Reese Witherspoon.
He received a 2014 Critics' Choice nomination for Best Young Actor; the cast was honored with the 2014 Robert Altman Award at the Independent Spirit Awards.
His acting credits for 2014 also include The Forger and a recurring role as Justin in the television series Last Man Standing. In 2015, he starred in Scouts Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse; Dark Places with Charlize Theron; and the indie film, The Stanford Prison Experiment.
In 2016, Sheridan was featured in the major blockbuster X-Men: Apocalypse, as a young Scott Summers, aka Cyclops.
He followed up with the Jennifer Aniston film, The Yellow Bird.
In 2018, Tye earned his first big screen feature role in Steven Spielberg’s dystopian sci-fi film, Ready Player One.
Aside from Ready Player One, Tye starred in Age Out, an indie film about a boy fresh out of foster care who drifts and commits petty crimes to survive. He discovers an impossible love in an unlikely friend. It's a gripping story underscoring a major social problem: Children aging out of the foster-care system.
In The Mountain, starring Jeff Goldblum, a famous neurologist enters the twilight of his career. Sheridan plays a shy young man whom the neurologist takes on a tour of rural, mid-century mental hospitals, as the neurologist tries to reclaim his glory years.
Sheridan also became the voice of Turtle in the 2018 animated short Crow: The Legend.
He made a cameo as X-Men’s Cyclops in Deadpool 2 in 2018, and reprised the role in 2019 for X-Men: Dark Phoenix.
Sheridan was inducted into the Texas Film Hall of Fame, with the Rising Star Award, in Austin in March of 2017.
