Elton John announces Texas farewell tour stops

NEW YORK — After postponing several shows because of the coronavirus pandemic, Elton John is saying hello to the yellow brick road of touring.
The pop icon announced recently that his “Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour” will return to North America on Jan. 19, 2022, in New Orleans. John also announced rescheduled 2022 dates for Houston, Dallas, Detroit, New York City, Miami, Toronto and Montreal.
John will be appearing at the Toyota Center in Houston on Jan. 21-22, 2022. These are the rescheduled dates from the original June 30 and July 1, 2020 shows that were postponed due to coronavirus.
The American Airlines Center in Dallas will welcome John and company to town on Jan. 25-26, 2022. That's when he will makeup the original shows that were slated for June 26-27, 2020.
For additional ticket information go to eltonjohn.com.
In July John announced new dates in Europe. His global tour will officially return on September 1, 2021 in Berlin.
“I’ve been enjoying my time at home with the family while the world navigates its way through the COVID pandemic. But, I really miss being on the road and performing for my beloved fans in my Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour,” John said. “While the scientists are making great progress, we are making big plans for a return to touring that will allow us to ensure the health and safety of everyone.”
