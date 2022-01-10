Craft-Turney Water Supply Corporation announced this morning there is a water main break on County Road 1714. A vast water utility service area is being affected.
Emergency locate has been called in and crews are awaiting the State allotted time frame of two hours to make the necessary repairs, according to the announcement.
Affected areas include F.M. 2138 (Maydelle Hwy), CR 3108 (Southshore area) and all adjoining County Roads, F.M. 347 (Dialville Hwy), F.M. 1910 (Union Grove Rd) and all adjoining county roads.
Repairs will be constructed as soon and as quickly as possible.
Craft-Turney Water Supply corporation expressed gratitude the public’s understanding.
For questions or concerns, contact the Corporation office at 903-586-9301.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.