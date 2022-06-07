Mississippi College's student recruiting organization, Scouts, has announced its selections for the 2022-23 academic year. This year's group includes Emily Berry, of Bullard.
Each year, students apply through the Office of Admissions to serve as Scouts where they will give campus tours, assist with recruiting events, and connect with prospective students.
Mississippi College, affiliated with the Mississippi Baptist Convention, is a private, co-educational, Christian university of liberal arts and sciences. Founded in 1826, MC is the oldest institution of higher learning in Mississippi, one of the largest private universities in the state, and America's second-oldest Baptist college.
