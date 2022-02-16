Emma Abernathy, of Rusk, has been named to the Deans' List at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln for the fall semester of the 2021-22 academic year.
Abernathy, a freshman majoring in biological systems engineering, was named to the Dean's List for the College of Engineering.
More than 6,700 students at Nebraska were named to the Deans' List for the fall semester.
Qualification for the Deans' List varies among the eight undergraduate colleges and the Explore Center.
The College of Engineering requires a minimum 3.5 grade point average.
For the full Deans' List, visit go.unl.edu/deanslist-fall21.
The University of Nebraska-Lincoln, a part of the University of Nebraska system, was chartered in 1869. UNL has been recognized by the Legislature as the primary research and doctoral degree granting institution in the state for fields outside the health professions. For more information, visit unl.edu.
