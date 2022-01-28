Williams Baptist University has released the names of students on the President’s and Dean’s Lists for the 2021 fall semester.
Emma French, of Bullard, was named to the President’s List.
The President’s List includes those full-time students who achieved a perfect 4.0 grade point average, while the Dean’s List consists of those with at least a 3.5 GPA.
Williams is a private, Christian university in Walnut Ridge, Ark, offering over 25 majors and pre-professional programs and a growing list of graduate degrees. Ranked by US News & World Report in the top-tier of southern colleges and universities, WBU offers an unparalleled value for students in terms of affordable quality of learning.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.