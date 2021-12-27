Tessa and Justin Ganske, of Cherokee County, have announced the birth of their first child, Emmett Roel Dewayne Ganske. He was born at 9:01 a.m. Dec. 2, at Baylor Scott & White – Hillcrest in Waco. He weighed six pounds and 2.1 ounces and was 20 inches long.
Emmett’s maternal grandmother is Cindy Cantu and his maternal great-grandmothers are Frances Ramsey and Petra Cantu. His paternal grandparents are Stephanie and Dewayne Ganske, of Jacksonville. His paternal great-grandparents are Michael and Lillie Broughton, of Grapeland, Alice Hall, of Frankston, and Tommy and Barbara Ganske of Jacksonville. His paternal Aunt and Uncle Natasha and Brandon Ganske live in Rowlett.
With loving memory, grandparents and great-grandparents who have gone to Heaven are Roel Cantu, Sr., Roel Cantu, Jr., Richard Emmett Dunlap, Mervyn S. Ramsey, Maggie Thomas and Gayneil Davis.
