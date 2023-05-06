Anyone who has lived in East Texas for long knows the spring weather here is quite fickle. Wet, dry, humid, hot or cold, spring weather provides ample opportunity to wear wear clothing for every season. However, East Texans also know that once summer hits, it usually remains hot outdoors for months.
Many homes are equipped with central air conditioning to beat the summer heat, and Reliant provides the following tips for saving energy and money.
• Follow the four-by-four principle. During the summer months, setting your thermostat four degrees higher when you’re away from home for more than four hours can help reduce electricity usage and costs. When your thermostat is set below 78°F, each degree cooler can increase your costs by up to seven percent.
◦ While the suggested temperature for ideal energy use in the summer is 78°, we know a comfortable temperature setting is a personal preference. No matter your preferred setting, the 4x4 principle will help you reduce your usage and ultimately save on your electricity bill.
• Schedule an HVAC checkup. Now is the time to schedule a tune-up with an HVAC service professional to ensure your system is running at its best.
◦ Just as you wouldn’t take your car out for a long road trip without getting serviced, you don’t want to operate your A/C system during the long, hot summer without proper maintenance. Schedule a multi-point checkup to ensure your system is running at its best.
• Reduce the temperature on your electric water heater to 120°F. You could save three to five percent in energy costs per year.
• Check air filters monthly and replace as necessary. A clean air filter can keep your A/C running at peak condition.
• Avoid using heat-producing appliances like the clothes dryer, dishwasher, or oven during the hottest times of day. These appliances can cause your AC to work harder to keep your home cool.
• Install a programmable thermostat, like a Nest, and you can save an estimated 10 percent a year on cooling and heating costs. You can schedule it to only run when you’re home, so you don’t waste energy cooling an empty space. And, the Nest also learns your schedule, can sense when you’re away and automatically adjusts the temperature to help you conserve.
• Use blinds or curtains during the summer to reduce solar heat gain. Sunlight can increase the demand on your air conditioner by as much as 30 percent.
For these and other ways to conserve energy during the summer months, visit reliant.com and choose Energy Saving Tips under the Help&support tab.
